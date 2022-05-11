 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John Nickoli Petersen

CALEDONIA, MN—John Nickoli Petersen, age 88, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He joined his wife Lucille of 66 years, married on August 31, 1954, and we can only imagine how she had everything organized for the celebration!

The funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. Fr. Matt Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Hall located at 513 S Pine St; Caledonia, MN (behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church). A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a private burial for John and Lucille at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hokah, MN, following the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to one of the following Catholic Churches: St. Peter’s of Hokah, MN; St. Mary’s of Caledonia, MN and Crucifixion Church of LaCrescent, MN.

The service will be livestreamed and can be seen on St. Mary’s, Caledonia Facebook page.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Springbrook Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic for the love and care they provided.

A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News