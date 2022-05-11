CALEDONIA, MN—John Nickoli Petersen, age 88, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He joined his wife Lucille of 66 years, married on August 31, 1954, and we can only imagine how she had everything organized for the celebration!

The funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. Fr. Matt Wagner will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Hall located at 513 S Pine St; Caledonia, MN (behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church). A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a private burial for John and Lucille at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Hokah, MN, following the luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to one of the following Catholic Churches: St. Peter’s of Hokah, MN; St. Mary’s of Caledonia, MN and Crucifixion Church of LaCrescent, MN.

The service will be livestreamed and can be seen on St. Mary’s, Caledonia Facebook page.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Springbrook Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic for the love and care they provided.

A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net