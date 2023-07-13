CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Norbert Olson, 94, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, under the care of Mayo Hospice.

He was born on a farm in the town of Stanton near Knapp, Wisconsin, on Jan. 24, 1929. He was the sixth child of John and Katherine (Retelstorf) Olson. John attended eight years of Meadowbrook Grade School, then went to Downing High School for one year and continued at Glenwood City High School, graduating in 1947.

John was united in marriage to Virginia Irvine at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, Wisconsin, in 1951. He began working for Henry Huffcutt in Chippewa Falls in 1956 and worked there for 40 years, eventually owning the company. Henry and his wife, Jen, became like family to him. John was a member of the National Precast Concrete Association for 26 years and instrumental in organizing the Wisconsin State Precast Association. He was the association’s first president.

John was an active member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, serving as president, participating on many boards and teaching Sunday school. He was Cub Scout Master of Pack 135 in Chippewa Falls. He and Virginia enjoyed many winters in their Arizona home and traveled to many parts of the world. John and Virginia were members of Sawdust City Good Sam RV Club and the Northern Lights Winnebago RV Club, and they enjoyed rallies, camping trips and the many good friends they met with these groups. Fishing trips with family and friends to Canada and northern Wisconsin earned John the nickname “Grandpa Big Fish.”

John is survived by his loving wife of almost 72 years, Virginia; daughters, Karen (Bill) Bejin of Chippewa Falls and Linda (Stanley) Crossett of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; sons, Steve (Deb) Olson, Bill Olson and Scott (Stacy) Olson, all of Chippewa Falls.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren plus their spouses; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vera Olson, Birdie Olson and Ruth Sunne; as well as many nieces and nephews and loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Katherine (Loren) Jaeger, Norma (Fred) Wyss, Joe Olson, Ken Olson, Chris (Don) Hannock, Si (Betty) Olson and Ken Olson; and grandson, Chad Bejin.

The family would like to give special thanks to Fran and the team at Mayo Hospice. They provided guidance, comfort and kindness through the last six months.

The visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Pastor Karen Behling will be officiating. If you are unable to attend, please follow this link for a live streaming of the service: www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/john-olson.

Memorials can be given to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Ronald McDonald House of Rochester, Minnesota, or to Luther Park Bible Camp in Chetek, Wisconsin.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.