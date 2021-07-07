John Nuttelman

John R. Nuttelman, age 74, of West Salem, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home. Private graveside services will be held.
A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
