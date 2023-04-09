CASHTON — John O. Hauser, 80, of Cashton, Wis., passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse, Wis. He was born March 6, 1943, to Ray and Agnes (Betz) Hauser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, Wis. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, Wis. Visitation will also be held Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Memorials may be given in John's name to the Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Library or to the High School Scholarship Foundation.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, Wis., is assisting the family with arrangements. To read a full obituary or to offer online condolences, please to to: www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.