LA CROSSE — John Owen Boe, 94, of La Crosse passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. In keeping with John’s wishes, his body was donated to the University of Wisconsin for research. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.