LA CROSSE — John Paul Ganzhorn, age 57, passed away on the afternoon of October 28, 2022, in La Crosse, Wis. He was born on May 6, 1965, in Virginia, Minn., to Chester and Virginia Ganzhorn of rural Eveleth, Minn.

John had a great love of the open road. For many years, he would participate and organize many group motorcycle rides with the Association of Recovering Motorcyclists (ARM). He would also ride and explore with groups of personal friends. He lived for a time in Tucson but has primarily made his home in La Crosse with Kari Stein, who he called "his world," and their beloved cats. For many years, he worked as a chemical dependency counselor with Coulee Council on Addictions. He had a great love of music. While he mostly preferred classic rock, his musical tastes spanned much of popular music which in turn lead to disc jockeying under the name of "Gonzo's Music and Lights." He also had a great love of movies and had an extensive home collection.

He is survived by Kari Louise Stein; daughters: Amber and Cheyenne; brothers: Wayne, and Charles; sisters: Sandra, Kathy, Karen, and Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brothers: Kenny and Darryl; and his sister, Jane.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with a short prayer service beginning at 3:30 p.m. A reception will follow the gathering, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m., at one of John's favorite hangouts, King's Korner, 1321 Eighth St. S., La Crosse. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Gundersen Health System. They were compassionate and caring at every turn. They were extremely attentive to John's medical needs, his comfort, and the family's emotional duress in the face of what was an increasingly dire outcome.