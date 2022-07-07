CHIPPEWA FALLS—John Paul Strzok of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Stanley died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the 3R Ranch where he had been living for the past ten years. He was born on April 20, 1943 in Gilman the son of the late Ignatz and Genevieve (Polnaszek) Strzok. John grew up in Gilman and farmed with the family until they moved to Stanley in 1972. He then helped local farmers once they moved to town. In 1981 John began working at CRI in Chippewa Falls until his retirement. John was a curious, kind, and gentle soul who embraced all of his responsibilities, but most of all enjoyed drawing, riding his bike, and collecting John Deere tractors.