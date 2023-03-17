CHIPPEWA FALLS — John Plesac, 85, Chippewa Falls, Wis., passed away at Our House Senior Living on Friday, March 10, 2023.

He was born on September 20, 1937, in Lackawanna, N.Y., to Michael and Helen (Prahovic) Plesac.

He grew up in the Buffalo area and shortly after graduating from Lackawanna High School in 1955, he joined the Army. He was stationed in Europe where he was able to travel extensively.

When he returned from the service, he worked in the developing electronics industry with stints in various states including Florida, California, Colorado, and Minnesota.

John was working for Control Data in Minnesota when he met Kathy England. The couple got married in July 1967 and started their family soon after. In 1979, the family settled in Chippewa Falls, where John worked for Cray Research as a Programmer/Engineer for nearly 20 years before retiring.

He enjoyed outdoor sports including softball, golfing, and skiing. He was also a member of the Pure Water Paddlers Club and became passionate about kayaking and built a nice collection of kayaks and canoes over the years. John remained an active paddler into his late ’70s.

John could always be seen supporting his sons while all three of them were involved in youth sports. He made it a priority to attend as many of their soccer, hockey, or baseball games and tournaments as possible. This was a big part of his life and kept him busy year-round, and his sons will always be grateful for these memories.

John is survived by three sons: John (Pam) of Verona, Wis., Mark (Katie) of Sun Prairie, Wis., and William of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; as well as four granddaughters: Jenna, Lauren, Katelin, and Isabel.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; father, Michael; mother, Helen; brother, Steve; and sister, Kathryn.

A celebration of John’s life will take place at a later date.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family at this time. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/) to support its important work in providing Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

