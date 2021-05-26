John R. “Dick” Kathan, 92 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse where he had been living for the last few years.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at La Crescent United Methodist Church. Pastor Diane Ciesluk will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in the Toledo Cemetery, rural La Crescent. Friends may call on the family Friday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday’s edition. To leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.