John R. Paulus, age 75, passed away after battling leukemia on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center.

John was born on June 14, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, to Norbert and Edwina “Winnie” (Knoble) Paulus. He attended North High School in Eau Claire and graduated with the Class of 1965. John honorably served his country in the Army National Guard. On Sept. 16, 1967, John was united in marriage to Marie Schmidt at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He worked in maintenance for several companies, including Uniroyal, ITW, UW Stout and CVTC.

John enjoyed camping, golfing, reading books, building and fixing things. His sense of humor and the love he had for his wife, children and grandchildren will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Marie of Bloomer, children: Mike (Jen) Paulus of Waukesha, Tammy Paulus of Minnetonka and Terri (Zach) Bohl of Bloomer, grandchildren: Mikayla, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Aubrie, Ashlyn and Emmalee, brothers: James Paulus, Chuck (Pat) Paulus and Paul (Kathi) Paulus, brothers-in-law: Loren (Judy) Schmidt and Bill (Arlene) Schmidt, sister-in-law: Pat Gunderson (Jack Geissler), and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Norbert and Edwina Paulus, parents-in-law: Leon and Roma (Schlenk) Schmidt, and brother-in-law, Robert Gunderson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer and again one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Inurnment will be held at St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Bloomer with military honors provided by the Bloomer America Legion, VFW and AMVETS. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.