WEST SALEM — John R. Van Cleave 56, of West Salem, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2023, in his home. Funeral services for John R. Van Cleave will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, from the St. Teresa of Kolata Catholic Church, 210 Hamlin St., West Salem, Wis. Deacon Robert Zietlow will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the service at the church.