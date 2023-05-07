LA CROSSE — John R. Voves, 54, of La Crosse, passed away May 3, 2023, at his home. A visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. and conclude at 6:00 p.m., with a time of sharing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Following the time of sharing, friends and family are invited to Mike’s Logan Bar, for a time of food and fellowship. A celebration of John’s life will be held on May 27, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Robin’s Nest. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.