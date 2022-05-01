John Raymond Hirsch

LA CROSSE — Passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2022, at age 58. John was born on July 11, 1963, and raised in Downers Grove, Ill. He moved to La Crosse, Wis., in 1985 to be closer to his family. John lived most of his life with schizophrenia having been diagnosed at the age of 20. John’s life was not easy but even so, he was a very loving person and was quick to express appreciation for what he had.
There is a Memorial Service for John at First Congregational Church on May 7, 2022, visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the La Crosse Family and Children’s Center Community Support Program at https://www.fcconline.org.