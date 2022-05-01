John Raymond Hirsch

LA CROSSE — Passed away of natural causes on March 21, 2022, at age 58. John was born on July 11, 1963, and raised in Downers Grove, Ill. He moved to La Crosse, Wis., in 1985 to be closer to his family. John lived most of his life with schizophrenia having been diagnosed at the age of 20. John’s life was not easy but even so, he was a very loving person and was quick to express appreciation for what he had.