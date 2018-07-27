John Raymond Schwanbeck, 85, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
John was born in La Crosse, Aug. 31, 1932, to Raymond and Gretchen (Mastenbrook) Schwanbeck. In 1953, John joined the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. He married Betty L. Smith Aug. 9, 1958, and she preceded him in death in 1997. John was a longtime employee of the city of La Crosse and retired after 33 years. He was a great outdoors-man who loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing cards and jigsaw puzzles.
John is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Joe) Gale of Winona, Minn.; his grandchildren, Sara (Blake) Deneweth, Samantha and Christian Gale; sister-in-law, Anita (Ken) Blake; brothers-in-law, Rod (Kay) Smith, Doug (Rhonda) Smith; and other relatives. He will be greatly missed by special friends Dorothy, Pam, Marley and Rufus.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; a brother-in-law, Fred Smith; and his brother, Donald and his wife, Julene.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday July 30, at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S. The Rev. R. Kent Cormack will officiate with burial with military honors by American Legion Post 52 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from noon until the time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the Freedom Honor Flight. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.