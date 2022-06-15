John Rexal Streeter

LA CROSSE - John Streeter, 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in La Crosse, WI.

Born on October 15, 1960, to Robert and Joanne Streeter, John was second oldest of five children. John attended Viroqua High School and later Pollock High School eventually graduating with the Class of 1978. Following graduation John attended Stewart's Hair School of Design in Aberdeen, SD. John enjoyed a career as a hair dresser and gardener. John was very talented in both professions and brought beauty to all his creations.

John enjoyed traveling and his highlight was living in Hawaii and Arizona for a few years. John's favorite place in Wisconsin, was our Streeter family cabin on the Mississippi River near De Soto, WI. He was a very creative artist, he had made many drawings, paintings and art pieces. John was an avid reader and a wrote many stories himself. John loved to cook and had a great sense of humor, charm and quick wit. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

John is survived by his father, Robert Streeter of Lake Havasu, AZ; his four siblings and their spouses: Jeff (Kim) Streeter of Dane, WI, Cindy (Ernie) Bork of Mt. Vernon, SD, Jodie (Carl) Gjefle of Pollock, SD, Rob (Keely) Streeter of Shoreview, MN; and many nephews; and nieces.

Proceeding in John's passing was his beloved mother, Joanne Streeter; his nephew, Hunter Bork; and baby niece, Lee Pietz.

John will be laid to rest with a private family burial at Liberty Pole cemetery in Liberty Pole, WI.