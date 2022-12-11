 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Robert Ambuhl

WINONA -=— John Robert Ambuhl, 87, of Winona passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by family at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Winona. He will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona with military honors provided by the American Legion Leon J Wetzel Post 9, Winona.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.

Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn.

