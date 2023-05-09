CHETEK — John Robert Johnson of Chetek passed peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023, at his home on the lake.

John outlived virtually every expectation set by his medical team over the course of a 12-year battle with renal cancer. Each of his final wishes were honored and with his passing he accomplished his final goal: leaving an unmistakable mark on the world and those who he loved by living life to the fullest and maintaining a positive perspective through many tribulations.

John taught us to seize the day and to take full advantage of the time we have together. One of his mantras, shared by family and friends, was “yay for today,” which underscored his commitment to finding light in dark times; good even in the most trying of circumstances.

John was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, 1954, to John H. and Rosemary J. Johnson (Van Zile). John had an older sister, Janet, who he loved dearly and often shared stories of their family camping trips to northern Wisconsin, picnics with grandparents and extended family members.

John’s early outdoor experiences led him to a lifelong love of all things nature — in the woods, with the sounds and sights of wildlife and natural beauty, was where he found immense happiness and fulfillment.

During John’s sophomore year at UW-Eau Claire, he met Sally A. Wasieleski and soon they fell in love. The term soulmates is often used but none other better describes the life John and Sally forged together through true love, partnership, kindness and a desire to help others.

That desire is what led John to become a dedicated geography teacher. After student teaching at Chippewa Falls Middle School, John accepted a position in 1977 where he would teach for his entire career, 34 years, alongside an amazing cast of colleagues who he admired and respected greatly. He began playing Sheepshead with several co-workers, and they continued a tradition playing together weekly for over 41 years.

John earned his master’s in education in 2000 and through his tenure remained focused on his top priority: educating, mentoring and sparking a love of learning and geography in the thousands of students he taught.

Beyond the classroom, John was an avid outdoorsman and enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks.

John and Sally always had a vegetable garden, and he loved to grow his own food. He especially loved to share the harvest with others. He planted apple trees and patiently watched them grow, always looking forward to his kids, then his grandkids helping him pick the apples.

After retirement, John moved to his “cabin at the lake” in Chetek and spent a lot of quality time doing the things he loved most. He spent countless hours at his 40-acre plot, where he established a network of trails for hikes and hunting and was always building up his woodpile. He loved to hunt, fish, camp, hike and explore. Some of his all time favorite memories included trips to Canada to fish with his buddies, taking his pop-up camper all over the country to visit National Parks and hidden natural or historic gems, and the big annual highlight of celebrating his birthday near or (some years) on opening day of deer hunting season.

John and Sally traveled extensively to see many of the sights John taught about in his classes. Some of his favorites included: Hawaiian Islands, Alaska, Sweden (family roots), cruising to destinations around the world and many cities throughout Europe and Central America. He was so very thankful and grateful for all those who explored with him and shared his love of the great outdoors and the vast beauty throughout the earth.

John had a tremendous sense of humor and even through the journey with his illness kept a wide smile, a hearty laugh and an ever-present twinkle in his eye. He was a man who used few words to share profound insights and wisdom — if you were a recipient you know exactly what we mean. We can all still hear his voice in the wind in the pines, the waves on the shore and the profound stillness and wisdom of the forest.

The pinnacle of importance for John was his family. He was a devoted husband and one-of-a-kind partner in life to Sally. He shared profound lessons and wisdom with his children along with unconditional love, acceptance, patience and grit. When John became a grandpa, there was no doubt his grandchildren brought him the utmost joy. “Papa John’s” love was unmistakable and limitless. He was even-keeled and open-minded, providing fertile ground for love to plant its seeds and be nurtured to grow into a family that mirrored his values and simple but effective approach to life on earth.

John is survived by his wife, Sally; his children: Megan Roe (Ben) and James (Buffy); grandchildren: Lauren and Connor Roe; his father, John H. Johnson; his sister, Janet Rudhman (Bill); his nieces: Jen Allen (Brandon and children Travis, Taylor) and Lindsay Rudhman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Johnson (Van Zile), and his grandson, John Roe.

In lieu of a service, the family has created a tribute to John which is available for your viewing here. We hope you enjoy and look forward to reading comments about the special experiences and memories you shared with him.

John was a warrior who faced many challenges in life but ultimately overcame them all. He did it his way and was fully supported by countless friends and family members who wanted nothing but for John to be happy and to lead the life he wanted. He surpassed the expectations he set for himself and went far and beyond what his family and friends thought was possible. It was John’s time and he is now at peace, but his legacy will live on forever. When you think of John, please smile widely in his honor — it is exactly what he would want from you.

If you met John, you experienced kindness and acceptance. If you came to John for help, you experienced empathy and support. If you sought advice from John, you experienced wisdom and reassurance. If you learned from John, you experienced patience and growth. If you knew and loved John, you experienced strength, perseverance and a love of life. He was an invaluable gift to us all.

If you would like to contribute to a cause on his behalf, you may make a donation in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

A special thank you to Marshfield Clinic Hospice of Rice Lake for their care and support. Thank you to Dr. Kareem Abdelhadi and the wonderful nurses and staff who were so kind to John during his treatments. Thank you to Dr. Sandra Frohling and Michelle who helped us through John’s entire journey.

“A warrior accepts the challenges of life in true humility. No matter what his destiny may be, it can never be a cause for discontent, but a living challenge which it is his privilege to surmount.”