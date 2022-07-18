BLACK RIVER FALLS — John Schick, 93, passed away July 9, 2022, at Meadowbrook at Black River Falls nursing home after surviving cancer for years.

He was born in Eau Claire, Wis., and graduated from La Crosse Logan High School in 1946. John then joined the United States Air Force, serving as a young crew chief on jet fighter planes. This experience led to his lifetime appreciation and diligence in maintaining his boats, RVs and many cars.

John had a great interest in and love of music. While attending college at La Crosse State University, he was hired to play string bass in area combos, traveling bands and the symphony. A longtime representative to the Wisconsin School Music Association, John served as its president in 1976, and was an instrumental solo-ensemble judge for many years.

Wedded 69 years, he married Jeanne Finley in Gays Mills, Wis., in 1953. The couple moved to Muscoda, Wis., where John taught science, mathematics and was the band and choral director. He taught the same courses at Soldiers Grove from 1954 to 1955, moved to direct bands and chorus at Delevan-Darien, Wis., and then was asked to return to Soldiers Grove, where he taught and was promoted to K-12 principal and also directed an award-winning band. During the following years he served as junior and senior high school principal at North Crawford Schools, Gays Mills, and was promoted to superintendent of schools in 1967. John served as superintendent of the Cochrane-Fountain City School District from 1970 to 1983, and was business administrator for the Black River Falls Schools District until retiring in 1992.

John is survived by his wife, Jeanne; their children: Mary (James) Dahling, Carrollton, Va., Susie (Kirk) Allbutt, Eagan, MN and William (Eileen) Schick, Chicago, Ill.; grandsons: Nicholas Finley, Jason Dahling, and Joseph Finley; granddaughter, Lindsay (Seth) Matthews; and great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Aubrey, Mackenzie, Josephine, Wesley, Cody, Boden and Eleanor.

He is also survived by his brother, Russell (Patricia) Schick of Spring Hill, Fla.; sister, Marilyn (Dick) Naas of San Jose, Calif.; and half-sisters: Carol (Ron) Ocker and Nancy (Hadley) Chafer of Fifield, Wis., Sandy (Dave) Kadleck, Singer, Wis., and Betty (Bob) May, Hartford, Ill.

Service will be held at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, 408 N Water St., Black River Falls, WI 54615 on July 23, 2022. Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., service at 12:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jackson County Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

Torgerson’s Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.