HOLMEN — John O. Severtson, 42, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until time of services Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be directed to an educational trust for his children. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.