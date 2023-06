LA CRESCENT — John T. Erickson, age 88, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.