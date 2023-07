John W. Frei, 81, passed away July 24, 2023 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Holmen, with a visitation held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.