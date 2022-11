ONALASKA — John W. Miller, 91, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on October 30, 2022, in his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wis., on Saturday December 3, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. for family visitation and 2:00 p.m. for service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.