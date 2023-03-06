JIM FALLS — John W. Sundlin, 77, of Jim Falls, died peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, February 6, 2023, with his wife, Sheila, at his side.

John was born on June 12, 1945, in Chippewa Falls to Walfred and Marjorie (Dunlap) Sundlin. He grew up on his family’s farm in Jim Falls.

John proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War until his Honorable Discharge in 1967.

John loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and sports of all kinds, and many will remember he was an avid pool player.

John dairy farmed most of his life, retiring in 1996. Later, he started a deer farm while working at TTM.

John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheila; children: Christal (Roger) and T.J (Christina); special nephew, Aaron; grandchildren: Ian, and Paul; sister, Deatra (Gary); their children: Staci, Scott, and Sonya; along with many other nieces, nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Carrie; and nephew, Morgan.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends, and by his four-legged sidekicks: Charlie and Daisy, who were truly his buddies. They loved riding with him on the side-by-side or in his truck.

John will be remembered by many adults who spent so much time with him as teenagers, hunting, fishing, golfing, maple syruping and playing cards. John touched the lives of so many, enjoying all the time he was able to spend with each and every one of them. He truly loved being home spending time with whoever stopped to visit.

A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Copp Cemetery, town of Anson. Rev. John & Rev. Cheri Miskimen will be officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.