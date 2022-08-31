John Weaver Danforth, in the presence of family, gently passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at the age of 71. Born on November 12, 1950 in Buffalo, NY, he lived there with his family until he graduated from Deveaux School. John spent his summers in Honey Harbour, Ontario where his family had a small cottage in Georgian Bay. His time there forged his need to live in natural surroundings. Over the years he would return whenever possible to visit or hunt with his lifelong friends the Hewitts.

His love for the natural world and a passion for working the land took him to Madison where he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin. Quickly realizing that formal academia wasn’t for him he settled on a farm in the heart of southwestern Wisconsin milking goats and growing tobacco. He married Roberta Ducharme in 1981 and they had three children. He and his family farmed in Blue River, Soldiers Grove and finally Viroqua, Wisconsin. They ran a dairy farm and when the time came to sell the dairy herd he shifted to raising beef cattle, co-founding Big River Beef Company. He was constantly supplementing his interests and income with new challenges. He planted thousands of trees in Texas, learned to pilot a plane and became part of a flying club in Viroqua, and maintained a career in organic inspection, working for several inspection agencies, including MOSA in Viroqua.

A talented drummer, his repertoire ranged from classic rock to blues to jazz. He played for several bands including Fly by Night, Tall Saul and the Astrals, Christie Knapp & Club Lucky, and the Bad Axe Blues Band. More than a few Fly by Night gigs started only after John and Roberta finished milking the herd. He was instrumental in establishing the Viroqua Hockey Association as an original member of the board, and he coached all ages, including high school. He was a fluid and graceful skater and a mischievous stick-handler. He continued playing pick-up games well into his 60’s.

John belonged outdoors. He hunted pheasant, ducks, and deer in season and took as many fishing trips as possible. These included annual voyages to the Boundary Waters with his family and a wide circle of friends who accompanied him to Ely, MN, especially his favorite spot Basswood Lake. Farming was his vocation, hunting and fishing his passions, walking the woods his retirement.

Accomplished in the kitchen, John loved to share the bounty of food he had foraged from the field, waters or garden. He was unfailingly generous with his time, helping many people of all ages, but he had a particular soft spot for the elderly and children. He was very low-key about this, but he befriended many folks along the way and developed strong ties with them. This usually involved fishing or hunting, helping those folks get one more time in nature.

When he sold his farm he was able to find a cabin in Door County, bringing Honey Harbour close to home. He spent his summers there with his dogs, fishing on Lake Michigan and falling in love with the land and its people. He waxed eloquent about the music scene, beautiful bays, the flora and fauna. He met and befriended many folks in the few years he lived there, either at the boat landings, music venues, or local markets. Always one to light up a heavy moment, he proclaimed in his last days, “Be here now…..until you aren’t.”

John was preceded in death by his first son, Ethan and parents, Rachel and Thomas. He is survived by his partner, Shelly McBride of Rochester MN; two children: Mike (Brittnee Chester) McFarland and Lucy (Tommy Torkelson) Viroqua; former wife, Roberta Ducharme Viroqua; brother, Tom (Marian McClelland) Cape Cod; and sisters: Carolyn (Sandy Lieber) Maine, and Sally (Dale Schwallenberg) East Aurora, NY; as well many other relatives, friends, and his beloved dogs, Ava and Sam. Since he contributed to many local causes and could always be counted on to help others in times of need, in lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests friends consider contributing to any charity or cause close to their heart. Or follow John’s example and don’t pass on an opportunity to make another’s life better, even if it’s a simple gesture.

Some causes close to his heart included Second Harvest Foodbank, Couleecap, Door County Land Trust, and Crawford Stewardship Network.

John was known for many different things to many different people... farmer, musician, hockey player, dedicated outdoorsman and steward of the land, and a loyal friend. He is dearly missed by his family, friends and community.

An informal celebration of his life will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, September 24 at his home; S5709 Bergum Ln., Viroqua, from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. All who wish to honor him are welcome.