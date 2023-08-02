John Windsor, age 61, was born in Boyceville, Wis., to Wesley and Betty Windsor on April 23, 1962. God called him Home on July 11, 2023, in Hayward, Wis. From the age of two, he was raised by his aunt and uncle (and adopted parents), Millie and Rich Windsor. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1981. He worked for Jerome Foods for many years until health issues forced him to retire. He married Marty Blietz and welcomed her two daughters, Candi and Brandi, as his own. They later divorced, but he remained as a loving dad and adored being a grandpa. John had polycystic kidney disease. Twenty years of dialysis and many complications took their toll. He is finally at peace.