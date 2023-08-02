John Windsor, age 61, was born in Boyceville, Wis., to Wesley and Betty Windsor on April 23, 1962. God called him Home on July 11, 2023, in Hayward, Wis. From the age of two, he was raised by his aunt and uncle (and adopted parents), Millie and Rich Windsor. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1981. He worked for Jerome Foods for many years until health issues forced him to retire. He married Marty Blietz and welcomed her two daughters, Candi and Brandi, as his own. They later divorced, but he remained as a loving dad and adored being a grandpa. John had polycystic kidney disease. Twenty years of dialysis and many complications took their toll. He is finally at peace.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wes and Betty Windsor; his grandparents: Blanche and Clyde Windsor and Lillian and Henry Hovland; his sisters: Lori and Beverly; his brothers: Melvin and Wayne; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Miller.
He is survived by; his daughters: Candi Blietz and Brandi (Don) Barstad; grandchildren: Haley, Leia and Luke Barstad; his brother, Steve (Paola) Windsor; his sisters: Marilyn (Steve) Schwartz, Kathy (Lynn) Behling, Geri (Butch) Rucinski, Penny Miller; his adopted parents: Millie and Rich Windsor; his ex-wife, Marty; and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Thank you to everyone who visited and cared for John, especially, Hayward Nursing Home Staff, St. Croix hospice and all the family and friends.
May his memory be eternal.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.