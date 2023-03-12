RIENZI, Miss. — Johnny P. Humfeld was born June 17, 1975, in La Crosse. Johnny was a happy boy who loved animals. He had many pet cats throughout his life. In junior high and high school he started competing in cross country and track and field. He became a great distance runner and helped lead his team to the Minnesota State Cross Country Championship. He also qualified for two individual National Cross Country meets in Oregon and Iowa. Johnny was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. If it had a Vikings logo on it he probably owned it. He also possessed a wealth of sports knowledge that would put Joe Buck to shame.