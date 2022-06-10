Jolena L. Skalsky, age 44, of Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 11, 1977, in Tomah, the daughter of Jack Murphy and Cathy (Taylor) Rogers. Jolena attended New Lisbon High School. On Aug. 13, 1999, she married Jerry Skalsky in New Lisbon. Jolena worked for Geodis in Fond du Lac. Jolena was a loving and caring person, and everyone was her friend. She loved plants and had a green thumb and she enjoyed music.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry; children: Jewel (Joseph Williams) Skalsky, Jerry Skalsky, Lilly Williams; her siblings: Lori (Tim Geraci) Nabors, Beth Rogers, Sheila Jones, Effie (Jennifer) Crotty, Deanna Murphy, William Nabors, Daniel Quibell; her mother, Cathy Rogers; her grandmother, Margaret Taylor; and many special nieces; nephews; cousins; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Murphy; grandfather, William Taylor; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Elizabeth and Jerome Skalsky.

Celebration of Jolena’s life will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at All Star Lanes and Banquets, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI, 54601. Cremation has taken place.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Ave., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com