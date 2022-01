LA CROSSE—Jon E. Wemette, 53, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 2, 2022 at Gundersen Health System Palliative Care. Jon passed away from complications of a paralyzing stroke suffered May 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday January 16, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com