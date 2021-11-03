Jon G. Rose
Jon G. Rose, 54 of Montello, WI. formerly of Holmen passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Divine Savior HealthCare Center, Portage, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County Road W, Holmen. Pastor Chris Sesvold will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
For a complete obituary or to share online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.