Jon G. Rose

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County Road W, Holmen. Pastor Chris Sesvold will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be in Green Mound Cemetery, Holmen. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska and again on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.