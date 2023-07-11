THORP — Jon J. Williams, age 63, of Thorp passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Thorp Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Beukema officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Jon Jay Williams was born on June 24, 1960, in Friendship, Wisconsin, to Robert L. and Shirley J. (Wenzel) Williams. He was raised and received his education in the Adams/Friendship area.

After schooling, Jon began driving trucks and drove for several companies over the years.

He was united in marriage to Fran (Hacker) Wendt on Oct. 27, 1997, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Thorp. Due to poor health, Jon retired and resided in Thorp until his death.

He had many interests, that included camping, 4-wheeling, hunting, shooting guns, classic cars, riding the Harley with his wife and especially loved spending time with his family; just being a family man.

Anyone knowing Jon knew he always just told you the way it was and was admired for his humor and goodwill. A God-fearing man.

Jon will be dearly missed by his wife, Fran, of Thorp; with their children: Robert (Cindy) Evers of Dorchester, Wisconsin, Jon Jr. (Heather) Williams of Thorp, Mindy (Alberto) Yates of Houston, Texas, Ashlyn (Seth) Krings of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Coty Evers of Fall Creek, Wisconsin, Curtis Wendt (Kiana Walters-Williams) of Pulaski, Wisconsin, Kayla Williams (Blake Reid) of Cadott, Wisconsin, Allison (Marcus) Phillips of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Monica (Edgar) Gutierrez of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; 24 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers: Kirk Williams (Gail Bryant) of Sorrento, Florida, and Robert Williams of Adams, Wisconsin; nieces, nephews, step-siblings, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Robert (Charlotte) Williams, his mother and step-father, Shirley (Lee) Lang; his sister, Sandi Turenne, and grandson, Adrian Williams.

Thorp Funeral Home of Thorp is assisting the family with arrangements.