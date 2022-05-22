Jon N. Nelson

STEWARTVILL, Minn. — Jon passed in the peace and comfort of his home in Stewartville, Minn., in the presence of his wife, Gloria, and his beloved daughter Shannon Nelson.

He is survived by his brother Jerry Nelson (Holmen); his sisters: Barbara Rausch (Wilmot, Wis.) and Joy Crysler (Woodstock, Ill.); and his six children: Vickie Nelson, Rick Nelson, Jeffrey Nelson, Todd Holm, Shannon Nelson and Jerry Nelson; and 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A gathering is planned for July 16, 2022, at the Holmen Legion Hall. All are welcome to join us.