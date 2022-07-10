 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jon Nicoli Nelson

9/22/1937—10/02/2021

Celebration of Life: July 16, 2022, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Holmen, Wis., American Legion

Jon’s light will continue in the stories told by his wife, children, grand to great-great grandchildren, siblings, cousins and friends. Jon loved his life; in 2016 he wrote, “I have had more good luck than I ever deserved, and have had more fun with my super family and super wife than anyone can deserve. Plus all the outstanding friends I have had and hold dear to my chest and no one can take them away from me.”

