Jon Robert Lee, 54, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin passed away July 24, 2021, peacefully in his home. Jon is survived by his wife, Breta Lee; his daughters: Emma and Eva Lee; his mother, Joie Lee; and his sister, Tashi Lee. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee.

The Lee family would like to thank the hospice care team at Mayo in La Crosse and all family and friends for their love and support. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion Hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Jon Lee.

To view his obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting his the family in their time of need.