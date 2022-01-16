LA CROSSE — Jonah Wayne Wiegel, age 15, of La Crosse passed away suddenly on January 12, 2022. He was born in La Crosse on June 2, 2006, to Gary Wayne and Amy Wiegel, DVMs. Jonah was born with Canavan disease, which limited him both physically and cognitively, but he was a very happy boy. He loved loud music, being pushed over bumpy surfaces in his wheelchair, and getting zerberts from his DaDa. Everyone enjoyed his big fat smiles and laughs. Jonah is in God’s hands now.

Jonah is survived by is parents, Gary Wayne and Amy Wiegel; paternal grandparents, Gary and Janet Wiegel; maternal grandpa, Arthur Hallman; aunts and uncles, Tammy (Rick) Woodruff, Keith Wiegel, Alice (Gordy) Peterson, Angel (Jim) Drozd, Arthur (Sherry) Hallman, Amber (Chad) Curtis, April (Corey) Jawort; and many cousins.

Jonah was preceded in death by his grandma, Arlene Hallman; and step-grandma, Mary Hallman.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, W3569 Co Hwy M, West Salem, WI 54669. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Special thanks to the West Salem School District, his Gundersen Lutheran Care Team, and his Tuesday night babysitter, Jo Berg, for their loving care of our boy.