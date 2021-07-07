Jonathon James Williams

Jon Williams, 34, of Stoddard, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse as the result of a motorcycle accident June 19th.

Jon was born April 29, 1987 in La Crosse to James and Lori Williams. He graduated from Central High School in 2006. Jon was employed by the city of La Crosse as a MTU Bus Driver. In July 2014 he married Diane Campbell. They had two children, Isabella and Charles Williams and later divorced.

Jon is survived by his parents and his children, three sisters; Jody (Andy) Patscot, Julie (Aaron) Preiss and Jamie Williams; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jonathan was an organ and tissue donor. Through his death there are many who will have a second chance at life. Jonathan’s goodness and kindness will not only live on in our precious memories but will also live on in others. Jonathan’s goodness and impact in this world continues on. We will always be proud of him.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse. Pastor Jon Parkin will officiate. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.