Jordan Besl

Jordan V. Besl, 34, of La Crosse died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at his home.
He was born April 16, 1984, in La Crosse, to Joseph “Joe” and Julie (Vinson) Besl.
Jordan is survived by his parents, Joseph “Joe” and Julie Besl; two brothers, Samuel (Amanda) Besl of Onalaska and Jared Besl of La Crosse; and the center of his life, Lydia Grace. He is also survived by his paternal, Burnetta Besl of La Crosse.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. The Rev. Matthew Marshall will officiate with burial to be held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at church.
Memorials are preferred and will be determined by the family ay a later date.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.