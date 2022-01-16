 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph A. Walter

LA CRESCENT, MN — Joseph A. Walter, 70, of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Gundersen Healthcare System in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak Street, La Crescent, with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Private family burial will take place in Toledo Cemetery, La Crescent, MN, at a later date. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com. Facial masks will be required for the services.

