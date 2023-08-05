BLOOMINGTON, MN—Joseph C. Egan, 81, Bloomington, passed away on July 19 peacefully in his home with his family. Joe was born in 1941 in La Crosse, WI where he was raised. There he met his soul mate, Barbara. They were married and moved to Minneapolis where they raised their family. Joe’s life centered around faith, family and friends. When Joe wasn’t working hard to support his family, he was busy embracing his boys in any number of activities in which they would participate. He enjoyed following sports at all levels (including NASCAR), playing cards, socializing with friends and running the friendly numbers pool which earned him the nickname “Bookie (on Grand)”. His support for sports and activities continued into his later years where he could always be found at one of his grandchildren’s events. Joe was devout up to his dying days. And we are comforted knowing that he has been reunited with his soul mate in Heaven. He will be missed on Earth.