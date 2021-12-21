Joseph Clifford Cyrowski, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He lived his life exemplifying the traits of a true gentleman. He has touched so many in his 64 years. Joe was the epitome of integrity, honesty, and doing the right thing. He dedicated his life to helping people. He spent innumerable hours listening to anyone that needed an ear, showing by example and giving anything and everything he had to make someone’s life better. Joe always wanted to help people grow and give them an opportunity they might not have otherwise been allowed. He made so many great friends over the years and his family wants to thank each and every one for making a difference in his life.