Joseph Dale Lepley

What you do for yourself dies with you when you leave this world, what you do for others lives on forever. – Sir Ken Robinson

Joe Lepley, 70, of Galesville, WI, died peacefully after a brief illness on August 31, 2022. He was originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from Bishop Kelley High School in 1970. As a member of the cross country and track teams he won several state championships at various distances, one of which was the 800-meter run. To this day he still holds the school record in that event. He attended the University of Notre Dame and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1975. Joe played lacrosse at Notre Dame and some of his fondest memories were the trips he enjoyed with fellow teammates competing against teams from the Midwest and the western US. After completing his Master of Education degree at the University of St. Thomas he began his teaching career at St. Mary’s grade school in Winona, MN.

In 1989 he moved to Winona Public Schools as a special education teacher. In addition to teaching, he coached track for many years at both Cotter and Winona. One of his favorite programs was working with the drama department at Winona and he stayed involved with that program for over 15 years. He felt every school should have a play. His passion was teaching and leading the annual student exchange program to Misato, Japan which he was instrumental in helping start in 2002. This annual trip started with a small number of students which grew over the years. It is estimated that over 500 students and adults traveled to Misato and many others helped with the pancake breakfasts and fundraisers to support the program. Joe was a special friend, teacher and mentor to his many students and colleagues during his 35 years of teaching in Winona.

Joe also loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of Trout Unlimited. One of his most memorable trips was to Alaska where he and his fellow anglers caught king salmon and halibut. Whether hosting his annual Fourth of July croquet tournament or winter games, grilling venison, or playing with his golden retriever named Tulsa, Joe was happiest when out on his farm enjoying the company of his friends. A celebration of his life will be held privately by his family.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Jim Lepley. He is survived by his sisters Cyndi Lepley and Vicki Gally (Gary); his brothers Peter Lepley Wilson (Michael) and Jim Lepley (Cathy); his niece Kate Flick (Matt) and nephews Kyle Gally and Jeff Lepley, as well as several great nieces.

Donations in his memory may be made to one of the following: Win-Cres Trout Unlimited (mntu.org) PO Box 845 Chanhassen, MN 55317; Winona Food Shelf (winonavs.org) 402 East 2nd St. Winona, MN 55987; Winona International Friendship Association 207 Lafayette St, Winona, MN 55987