Joseph E. Bohm

TOMAH - Joseph E. Bohm, age 92, of Tomah, WI, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Tomah Health. He was born September 22, 1929, to Robert and Bertha (Kidrick) Bohm in Tomah, WI. He was a 1948 graduate of Tomah High School. Joe served in the United States Air Force for 4 years before attending Embry Riddle School of Aviation in Miami, FL.

Joe flew as a crop duster in Mississippi and was a flight instructor for Embry Riddle School of Aviation for a few years before beginning a 33-year career with Delta Airlines. He was united in marriage to Constance Litvinas on November 15, 1957, in Dallas, TX. In the early 70's he purchased a cranberry marsh in Tomah and operated it for 28 years.

He was proud to own boats in Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin where he and Connie loved to spend time fishing. Joe also enjoyed deer hunting, duck and grouse hunting. Together, Joe and Connie had a lifetime of adventure traveling in their own personal airplanes.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; his sisters: Betty Madson and Mary Schmidt; nieces: Sue and Ann; family friend: Fred Farris; other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bertha.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 2:30 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial with full military honors will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.