Joseph J. Bina, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Department of Veteran Affairs, Tomah VA Medical Center. Services will be held on April 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour before services at St. Peter's Catholic Church (Middle Ridge), W697 WI-33, Rockland, Wis. Burial and lunch following. To view the full obituary, go to couleecremation.com.