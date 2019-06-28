Joseph “Joe Buck” A. Taylor, 55, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.He was born July 5, 1963, in Tomah.
Most recently, Joe worked seasonally at the Habelman Brothers Cranberry Marsh. Joe was always on the go and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He felt at home while spending time outdoors, whether it be fishing or hunting. Joe was known to open his home to many stray animals, including cats, dogs and even squirrels. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Justin Corley, Jane (Jay) Applegate and Michael Balliett; grandchildren, Madelyn, Samuel and William Applegate; siblings, Penny Collins and Sylvia Gunn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donnie and Julia Ludke.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a time to share memories, beginning at 7 p.m Monday, July 1, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe’s name to the Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.