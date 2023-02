LA CROSSE — Joseph “Joe” D. Becker, age 77, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. A full obituary and an online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.