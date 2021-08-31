Joseph "Joe" Flock

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church both on Tuesday August 31, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.