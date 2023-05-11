Joseph “Joey” John Bilicki Jr., 77, passed away Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital, peacefully and comforted by family. He was the son of Joseph John Sr. and Beulah (Potter) Bilicki and was born on June 22, 1945, in Winona, Minnesota. On Sept. 9, 1967, he married Karen Jean (Mullen) Bilicki at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A love this strong is so rarely seen. Joey was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Joe worked at Fiberite and St. Mary’s College as a custodian, as well as delivered the Winona Daily News during his children’s school age years and beyond. He retired from Miller Felpax after nearly 20 years. Retirement didn’t suit Joey, though. So, he found his new passion working for First Student full-time as a monitor for the SPED bus, since February 2017.

He is survived and loved by his children; Andrew (Cassandra) Bilicki and their children, George (Katelyn) and Robert (Corrie); Dulcy (James) Capehart and their children, Leland, Andrea and Tatum (Tyler) Shipley and (former son-in-law Mark Greene); Dennis (Desiree) Bilicki and (former daughter-in-law Kelly Richards) and their son, Aaron; Jaime Bilicki and her children, Anthony, Dylan, Jacob, Isaac and Emma; Julie Bilicki (former son-in-law Dennis L Schewe) and children, Levi (Lydia), Paige (David) and Mason; and great-grandchildren Zoe, Ace and Madelyn; his loving brother Michael (Janie) Bilicki; and his loving in-laws Bill (Kristi) Mullen, David Mullen, Scott Hilgers; and Sue (Mike) Pronschinske, Cathie Groth, Tammy (Lucky) Beltz, Linda Lockwood (Chris Foster) and Kim (Manuel) Castillo. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen; parents (Joseph and Beulah); sister Madeline “Midge” Brown; and baby brother Andrew.

To describe Joe in a few words or short sentences does not do him justice. He was the most caring, giving and selfless man anyone would be blessed to have met or known. He loved and enjoyed his time with family, especially during the holidays, and playing cards with his friends. He has an unbelievable collection of all sorts of monkeys. His favorite foods were meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, and waffles with strawberries and lots of whip cream. He was comical with the best laugh and sense of humor anyone would want to be around. He liked to have fun and enjoyed making everyone feel better, even if it was at his own expense. He worked hard and fought even harder to defeat the cancer that kept trying to knock him down for over 20 years, along with other various medical conditions. He fought a heroic battle to the end and now he rests with our beautiful mother, his loving wife and soulmate, Karen.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, with visitation one hour before at St. Mary’s Catholic Church commons. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. A lunch will follow in Marian Hall, back at St. Mary’s Church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.