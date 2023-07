WINONA — Joseph R. Kaiser, age 73, of Winona passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his home.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Burial with military honors will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.