Joseph Rudolph Bahr, 77, of La Crosse, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Joe was born in La Crosse on October 11, 1944, the fourth of five children of Joseph and Della (Mashak) Bahr. He attended Holy Trinity Grade School near their home in La Crosse until the family moved to the family farm near West Salem, where he finished grade school at the one room school in Pleasant Valley. During his West Salem High School years, Joe enjoyed playing baseball for various school and community teams, which continued well into his adult years. As a senior in high school, he also played football for that single year and was named All-Conference both on offense and defense. Joe’s athletic ability gave him many years of enjoyment, the respect and admiration of many teammates and opponents, and hours of fond memories to share over his lifetime.

Joe began a life long connection with golf when, as a teen, he worked for Harvey Krahn at Frank Raney’s Maple Grove Country Club, near the family farm. After high school, Joe continued working at golf courses in Rockford, Janesville, and Watertown, where he was highly thought of as superintendent. In 1980, he was asked to become the superintendent of the La Crosse Country Club. Joe and his family moved to their home on the golf course in La Crosse and he faithfully served the Country Club through more than 20 years involving many renovations under the direction of the membership and Boards of Directors. Joe stayed on at the course below Grandad Bluff when the Country Club moved to Onalaska, working as superintendent for several management groups during those years until he retired in 2010. Joe loved every inch of that course and devoted hours to its care. He was often seen during the summer resetting sprinklers long into the night. He could also name the years and species of the trees he planted from which he retrieved several golf clubs through the years.

Joe married Betty Dunlap on June 4, 1966, in West Salem, and they later divorced. He is survived by his sons: Jeff and his children, Jennah (fiance, Tanner Wolf), Jack, and Jaycie; Jason (Kelley) and their children: Kayla, Brianne, Shealyn, and Treyton; and John (Amy) and their children: Matt and Samantha. He is further survived by his siblings: Lyle (Lynda) of La Crosse, Kenneth (Cindy) of Carlton, TX, and Phyllis (Fritz) Balmer of Linden, MI; a sister-in-law, Cona Bahr of New Berlin, WI; three nieces: Susan, Maria, and Shea; and a former daughter-in-law, Janet Bahr. Joe leaves a multitude of friends, especially his companion and caregiver, Pauline Connell. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, James.

No one was more caring and generous with his time and resources than Joe Bahr. He thoroughly enjoyed his time bowling and playing softball with the Bluffside Black Squirrels team, and then talking about those times with friends at the Bluffside. If you knew Joe, you would be proud to be called his friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd So, La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. The funeral mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by accessing the parish YouTube channel at www.bsplacrosse.org. There will also be a celebration of Joe’s life held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Bluffside Tavern, 2712 Main St., in La Crosse.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.