ESOFEA—Joseph S. Hayes, 69, passed away peacefully at his Esofea home on the morning of Friday, June 18, 2021.

A memorial in his honor will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 2-5:00 p.m. at the Bad Axe River Country Club at Esofea Gardens, rural Westby.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family.

To leave a condolence and view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.