Joseph T. Weaver Sr. of Winona MN passed away at home March 31, 2023. Joe was born on May 11, 1954 in Arcadia, WI to Phillip Weaver Sr. and Joyce (Pittenger) Weaver.

Joe lived in Arcadia after graduating and served a short time in the Army National Guard. He then moved to La Crosse, WI and for a while owned his own taxi company. Finally, he moved to Winona where he drove taxi for Economy Cab. Many knew him as “Cabby Joe”.

Joe is survived by his 7 children and 5 grandchildren. Crystal (Michael) Dougherty currently stationed in S. Korea, Joseph Weaver Jr. of La Crosse WI, Candace Weaver of Winona MN, James Weaver of Fountain City WI, Jeremy Dallmann of FL, Jenny Rose Weaver of La Crosse WI and Johnathan Weaver (unknown location), Brother Paul (Lorna) Weaver of Arcadia WI, brother David Weaver of La Crosse, and sister Frances (Jeff) Pedretti of La Crosse.

Celebration of life will be held on May 12, 2023, 6:30pm-8:30pm at Sobieski Park Lodge in Winona, MN. For details email candyweaver.cw@gmail.com.